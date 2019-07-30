Warriors’ new uniforms apparently leaked; check out how jerseys look

The Warriors will have a whole new roster next season and a brand new stadium with their move to Chase Center in San Francisco. Apparently, they could have some new jerseys too.

While the team is yet to announce anything or confirm these new threads, Warriors Reddit found four new jerseys that might have leaked for the 2019-2020 season.

The source the Reddit page uses is a website called "Danklife", which is a retouching and photo illustration company. According to the website, art director Sean Butterly has worked with Nike, Adidas, New Balance and many other companies.

As the Reddit account points out, there likely will still be a white jersey even though one is not shown in these four designs.

For those asking about the white jersey, assuming that will just be the first design in white. Probably not included in this for that very reason.



Source on these: https://t.co/mTpbK06Rx9 https://t.co/EDOJ35u0mk



— r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) July 30, 2019

The biggest change would be a jersey with "The Bay" across the chest, representing Golden State as both San Francisco and Oakland's basketball team.

Though these concepts haven't been confirmed by the team, the Warriors have already announced they will have a new logo next season. The logo will have a customized font and more accurate depiction of the Bay Bridge.

