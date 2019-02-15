Warriors Under Review: Emotions run high in final game before All-Star break originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Warriors were without three main contributors against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, and they put up a good fight before ultimately losing 129-107.

But things fell apart in the final quarter, a frame in which Golden State was outscored 35-12. Portland certainly benefitted from a rare eight-point possession, after Draymond Green was given a controversial flagrant foul, and a modicum of chaos ensued.

Here are some positives and negatives from a game in which several tempers were flaring throughout:

POSITIVE

KD continues to torch the Blazers

Portland had no answer for Durant in their first round series with the Warriors in 2017. Last season, KD averaged 39.3 points per contest in three games against the Trail Blazers on 58.0 percent shooting from the field and 46.7 percent shooting from 3-point range. In the first three games between the two teams this season, Durant averaged 27.7 points per game, converting 54.0 percent of his field goal attempts.

That trend continued in Wednesday's game at Moda Center, as Durant scored 32 points on 12-of-16 shooting over the first three quarters. More on the fourth in a moment.

As perhaps the deadliest scorer in the game, no team has an "answer" for Durant. But for whatever reason, he sure does seem to enjoy playing the Blazers. Golden State and Portland have now completed their regular season series, with each side winning two games, but that's something to keep in mind if they meet in the playoffs.

NEGATIVE

KD disappears in the fourth

To a certain extent, Durant's failure to maintain his high scoring rate in the fourth quarter isn't entirely his fault. He spent the first 5:22 of the final frame recuperating on the bench, and reentered the game with the Warriors trailing 108-101. A seven-point deficit with over six minutes left to play. The game was still up for grabs.

Durant attempted and missed a 14-foot jumper 41 seconds after checking in, and ... that was it for the rest of the game. He never attempted another shot.

Portland's aforementioned eight-point possession occurred shortly thereafter, at which point Golden State's hopes for a comeback went completely out the window.

The final score was not indicative of how tight the game was for the majority of the contest. But perhaps if Durant had been more involved in the fourth-quarter offense, the last few minutes of the game would not have proceeded as they did.

POSITIVE

Klay comes out of his shell

Most of what Zach Collins muttered to Thompson remains unknown, minus an obvious expletive.

Whatever it was, it clearly got Klay's attention.

Thompson is one cool customer. He doesn't get flustered. He doesn't worry, he doesn't get too high or too low. The man just wants to play ball, read the paper, and play with Rocco.

We haven't seen angry Klay very often, if at all, but we got a glimpse Wednesday night.

After Thompson received a charging foul following what he deemed to be an egregious flop by the 7-foot Collins, the two were seen exchanging verbal barbs for the next couple minutes. They had to be separated, and eventually were given matching technicals.

Klay was not happy with Collins pic.twitter.com/e5jrlnnpXz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 14, 2019

It's a bit unfortunate we're not guaranteed any more Warriors-Trail Blazers matchups this season. Because if Collins is the kryptonite to Thompson's stoic persona, well, it would make for some appointment television.

POSITIVE

Warriors' dysfunction is thing of the past

If the Warriors winning 16 of 18 didn't give you an inkling ...

If Steve Kerr vehemently coming to Green's defense didn't make it clear ...

If practically the entire Warriors team backing up Thompson and getting in Collins' ear till the final buzzer didn't make it obvious ...

Then perhaps Green's postgame comments will. The dysfunction that plagued the Warriors earlier in the season and threatened to bring their dynasty to an abrupt, crashing end? Done. Finished. Dead.

Draymond Green on a trying first 57 games: "Shit happens. Shit did happen. We got through it. Sucks for everybody else...Like I told you months ago, ain't nobody on this team gonna stop this run. Somebody else gotta be lucky enough to do that. Luck might've run out."

Yes, the Warriors lost the game. But they enter the All-Star break with a two-game lead atop the Western Conference, and have been playing their best ball of the season as of late. Now, players like Green, as well as DeMarcus Cousins, Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston -- all of whom missed Wednesday's defeat -- can take advantage of the time off and come back revitalized for another deep playoff run.

The Warriors faced their biggest test back in November. Golden State got through it, and now, the challengers to their throne better hope their luck didn't run out.