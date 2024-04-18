Warriors make two changes for Sharks clash

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith has made to changes to the side that lost 28-24 to Harlequins last time out, as they prepare to host Sharks in the URC on Friday.

Glasgow sit second in the league table, and look well placed for a home tie in the competitions quarter-finals.

Scotland co-captain Rory Darge drops out of the matchday squad and is replaced at openside by Henco Venter. The rest of the pack is unchanged from the trip to London.

In the backs, Facundo Cordero comes in for Josh McKay, which sees Kyle Rowe switch to full-back.

Meanwhile, Oli Kebble could make his 100th appearance for the club if he comes off the bench.

Glasgow Warriors XV to face Sharks: Rowe, Steyn (capt), McDowall, Tuipulotu, Cordero, Jordan, Horne; McBeth, Matthews, Z Fagerson, Williamson, Cummings, M Fagerson, Venter, Dempsey.

Replacements: Hiddleston, Kebble, Sordoni, Manjezi, Miller, Gordon, Dobie, Thompson.