Warriors Twitter reacts to Steph Curry's insane 35-footer, shimmy vs. Spurs

Steph's 35-footer, shimmy vs. Spurs sends Twitter into frenzy

Everything is bigger in Texas, including Steph Curry's bravado to take insane 3-pointers.

Two days after hitting a logo shot against the Dallas Mavericks, Curry came back with a 35-foot 3-pointer to beat the first quarter buzzer against the San Antonio Spurs.

Curry danced on Spurs forward Rudy Gay before stepping back and draining the shot from beyond the coach's hashmark.

Not only did Curry hit the shot, but he dropped another shimmy.

Steph is an absolute cheat code pic.twitter.com/JfYJwBJquQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 9, 2021

The shimmy is evolving 😂 pic.twitter.com/HIQwpBaTAK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 9, 2021

Curry finished with a game-high 13 points in the first quarter on 4-of-6 from the field and 3-of-5 from long distance.

Here are some of the best reactions to Curry's mindboggling 3-pointer and shimmy:

Dude what?? — Sydel Curry-Lee (@SydelCurryLee) February 9, 2021

Steph. Just stop. No. — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) February 9, 2021

Hahaha @StephenCurry30 acting up again. — Dorell Wright 🏁 (@DWRIGHTWAY1) February 9, 2021

STEPH CURRY IS NOT HUMAN — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) February 9, 2021

Steph Curry is playing at a cheat code level. This is MVP level stuff. — Sean Jordan (@BaySean) February 9, 2021

Steph Curry is 52-of-99 from 3 the last eight games + one quarter. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 9, 2021

Steph Curry. That's all folks 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xgxPcgayPj — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 9, 2021

It was expected that Curry would have a big year this season without an injured Klay Thompson, but the two-time NBA MVP is surpassing the early projections.

Entering Monday's game, Curry is averaging 29.4 points on 48.1 percent shooting from the field and 42.5 percent from 3-point range while helping keep the Warriors competitive in a tight Western Conference playoff race.

Curry isn't being mentioned nationally among MVP candidates, but if he keeps this up, pundits and analysts will have no choice but to add him to the discussion.