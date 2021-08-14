Warriors Twitter reacts to Jonathan Kuminga's Summer League dunk

Ali Thanawalla
·2 min read
In this article:
Kuminga's monster Summer League dunk draws great reactions originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

While Jonathan Kuminga only has played a few NBA Summer League games, the Warriors' first-round draft pick continues to impress on a nightly basis.

Earlier this week, Kuminga missed on several highlight reel dunks, but on Friday night, the 18-year-old delivered with an eye-popping jam against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In the final seconds of the second quarter at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Kuminga had the ball at the top of the 3-point arc, put the hesitation moves on his defender, blew by him and threw down a sick dunk.

The roof on the arena almost blew off from the reaction of those in the building.

Warriors fans obviously were excited by what they had just seen from the No. 7 overall draft pick.

Kuminga is incredibly raw, but the talent and potential is there for everyone to see. It's still just Summer League, the Warriors might have gotten a huge steal with at No. 7.

