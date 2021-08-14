Warriors Twitter reacts to Jonathan Kuminga's Summer League dunk

Kuminga's monster Summer League dunk draws great reactions originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

While Jonathan Kuminga only has played a few NBA Summer League games, the Warriors' first-round draft pick continues to impress on a nightly basis.

Earlier this week, Kuminga missed on several highlight reel dunks, but on Friday night, the 18-year-old delivered with an eye-popping jam against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In the final seconds of the second quarter at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Kuminga had the ball at the top of the 3-point arc, put the hesitation moves on his defender, blew by him and threw down a sick dunk.

The roof on the arena almost blew off from the reaction of those in the building.

STOP IT, KUMINGA 😱 pic.twitter.com/mZrjE9yhxQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 13, 2021

Warriors fans obviously were excited by what they had just seen from the No. 7 overall draft pick.

Kuminga is incredibly raw, but the talent and potential is there for everyone to see. It's still just Summer League, the Warriors might have gotten a huge steal with at No. 7.