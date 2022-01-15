Warriors' turnaround vs. Bulls makes NBA history after blowout loss to Bucks

Warriors' turnaround vs. Bulls makes history after loss to Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors bounced back in historic fashion Friday night in Chicago.

Coming off a blowout loss in Milwaukee on Thursday night, the Warriors rolled into United Center and took out their frustration on the Bulls.

Behind massive first-half performances from Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Steph Curry and rookie Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors led the Bulls by 78-47 at halftime.

That comes 24 hours after they trailed by 39 at halftime to the Bucks.

Per Elias Sports Bureau, the Warriors are the second team ever to lead a game by at least 30 points at halftime after trailing their previous game by at least 30 at halftime.

Per @EliasSports, the Warriors are the second team ever to lead by at least 30 points at halftime following a game in which they trailed by at least 30 points at the half, joining the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 10-11, 1990. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 15, 2022

Wiggins led all scores with 20 points in the first half, while Poole scored 15, Kuminga scored 12 and Curry added 11.

The Warriors absolutely needed a feel-good game after losing the first two games of their four-game road trip in Memphis and Milwaukee.