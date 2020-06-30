The Warriors have by all accounts decided to make the most of the years remaining on the contracts of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. Translation: Even with all three into their 30s, they remain focused on the immediate.

Ideally, though, they'll spend the next four months addressing both the present and the future.

Which means it is likely that general manager Bob Myers and his lieutenants -- holding a top-five pick in the Oct. 16 NBA draft -- will make at least one trade over the next three-plus months.

The Warriors will need to be creative, which they have been. They also must be financially flexible, which they definitely are, according to league sources.

Assessing the needs of the Warriors, we identify five players that qualify as attractive targets worthy of considering through a trade that would have to involve their $17.18 million trade exception (with an Oct. 24 deadline) and/or their first-round pick.

Warriors trade targets: Five options using trade exception, No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area