Warriors trade Damian Jones, draft pick to Hawks for Omari Spellman

The Damian Jones era in Golden State has come to an end.

The Warriors traded the big man and a second-round draft pick to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for forward Omari Spellman.

The Warriors have acquired forward Omari Spellman from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for center Damian Jones and a 2026 second round draft pick: pic.twitter.com/B8Jpds7VQ1 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) July 8, 2019

The Athletic's Shams Charania was first to report the news.

The Dubs selected Jones with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, and he made 25 appearances over his first two seasons combined.

Jones started 22 of Golden State's first 24 games last year, averaging 5.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks before sustaining a torn left pectoral muscle on Dec. 1.

The Vanderbilt product returned in the Western Conference finals against the Portland Trail Blazers, but essentially was out of the rotation.

Jones recently averaged 13.0 points and 6.7 rebounds in the Warriors' three Summer League games in Sacramento.

"Major opportunity," he told Anthony Slater of the Athletic about next season. "Just approaching it as a contract year. Got a lot to prove."

As for the player the Dubs acquired from Atlanta -- Spellman was the No. 30 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 5.9 points and 4.2 rebounds in 46 games as a rookie, while shooting 34.4 percent from deep.

The soon-to-be 22-year-old redshirted his freshman year at Villanova, and then averaged 10.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks when the Wildcats won the national championship in 2018.

Spellman shot over 43 percent from 3-point range on the season, and racked up 15 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks against Kansas in the Final Four.

He will be reuniting with college teammate Eric Paschall, who the Warriors selected at No. 41 overall in last month's draft.

