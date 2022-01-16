Warriors at Timberwolves: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Sunday

Following a blowout win over the Chicago Bulls, the Warriors will close out a four-game road swing on Sunday night as they visit Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves. If you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Warriors will be short-handed on Sunday, as Steph Curry is set to miss the game with right hand soreness, and Draymond Green will sit with left calf tightness. Klay Thompson did not play against the Bulls, but is not listed on the Warriors’ injury report and should be available in Minnesota.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Sunday’s Warriors at Timberwolves game.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Sunday, Jan. 16

Time: 5 p.m. PT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors) and Bally Sports North (Timberwolves)

Warriors at Timberwolves injury report

Warriors: Gary Payton II (low back spasm) is questionable. Stephen Curry (right hand soreness), Draymond Green (left calf tightness) and James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery) are out.

Timberwolves: Jaylen Nowell (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Leandro Bolmaro (health and safety protocol) and Jordan McLaughlin (health and safety protocol) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Golden State Warriors

F Andrew Wiggins

F Klay Thompson

C Kevon Looney

G Jordan Poole

G Gary Payton II

Minnesota Timberwolves

F Anthony Edwards

F Jarred Vanderbilt

C Karl-Anthony Towns

G D’Angelo Russell

G Patrick Beverley

1

1