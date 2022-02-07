Warriors at Thunder: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Monday

Stephen Curry and the streaking Golden State Warriors will look to extend their winning streak on Monday against a short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder squad, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Warriors (40-13) are riding an eight-game winning streak entering Monday’s road game in OKC. Golden State is 2-0 over the Thunder this season, but the Warriors needed to engineer a second-half comeback to beat the Thunder in Oklahoma back in October.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points in that game, but he’ll be out on Monday.

The Thunder (17-35) have been overperforming of late given their injury situation, and have won three of their last four games.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Monday, Feb. 7

Time: 5 p.m. PT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors) and Bally Sports Oklahoma (Thunder)

Warriors at Thunder injury report

Warriors: Otto Porter Jr. (low back tightness) and Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management) are questionable. Nemanja Bjelica (bilateral back spasm), Draymond Green (disc injury recovery) and James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery) are out.

Thunder: Luguentz Dort (nasal fracture) is questionable. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle sprain), Mike Muscala (right ankle soreness), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (right foot fracture), Isaiah Roby (right ankle sprain) and Aaron Wiggins (right ankle sprain) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Golden State Warriors

Oklahoma City Thunder

1

1