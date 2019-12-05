How Warriors' three rookies compare to their competition around NBA

Editor's note: Grant Liffmann (@grantliffmann) is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders, which airs on NBC Sports Bay Area 60 minutes after every game. Each week, Grant will drop his Outsider Observation on the state of the Dubs.

The year of player development for the Warriors has not resulted in many wins, but the growth of their rookies has been mostly impressive, particularly for forward Eric Paschall, and to a lesser extent, guard Ky Bowman.

First-round draft pick Jordan Poole has struggled mightily with his shot, but has shown glimpses of his potential with a pair of 20-point games.

For the first time in quite a few years, the Warriors are able to give their most inexperienced players ample playing time. This extended opportunity helps paint a picture of how Warriors rookies compare statistically against the rest of the rookies around the NBA.

Here are some major statistical categories that the Warriors rookies appear at or near the top:

Free Throw Percentage (20 attempts or more)

1) Ky Bowman 95% (19 of 20)

2) Jordan Poole 85.4% (41 of 48)

3) Rui Hachimura 84.4% (27 of 32)

...

7) Eric Paschall 81.4% (83 of 102)









Three-Point Percentage (55 attempts or more)

1) P.J. Washington 42.9% (30 of 70)

2) Cam Johnson 41% (34 of 83)

3) Ky Bowman 39.7% (23 of 58)





Field Goal Percentage (200 or more attempts)

1) Eric Paschall 50.7% (140 of 276)

Total Points

1) Eric Paschall: 380

2) Kendrick Nunn: 321

...

12) Ky Bowman: 204

13) Jordan Poole: 188









Rebounds per game

1) Brandon Clarke: 5.9

2) Rui Hachimura: 5.6

3) Eric Paschall: 5.5





Assists per game (Min. 20 games played)

1) Ja Morant: 6.4

...

5) Ky Bowman: 2.7

...

7) Jordan Poole: 2.1









Assist-to-turnover ratio (Min. 10 games played/15 minutes per game)

1) Terence Davis: 2.86

2) Ky Bowman: 2.10

...

6) Jordan Poole: 1.69







