'Warriors can threaten but form worrying'

We asked how you're feeling as Glasgow get set for their URC quarter-final with South African side Stormers.

Here's some thoughts:

Stuart: Warriors will have to provide a fluid error-free display closing the Stormers down quickly.

Maine Libbock is the Stormers' marshal and he will dictate their play. Warriors have the men to threaten them, but the loss of form recently is a worry!

Richie Gray in the line out and Jack Dempsey will be influential, as well as our half- backs.