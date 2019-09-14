Warriors’ teammates praise Shaun Livingston upon his retirement
Shaun Livingston has decided to retire after a 15-year NBA career that saw the highest of highs — including three championship rings — and the lowest of lows. He was a model professional who played his game his way while the NBA around him evolved and changed.
His announcement brought out praise from teammates and his coach in Golden State.
No words will describe my appreciation for this guy and what he means to me and the success of this franchise. Ultimate WARRIOR! Love you bro and sending you best wishes for the next chapter of your life ]]>🙏🏽💙💛
