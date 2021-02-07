Warriors takeaways: What we learned in tough 134-132 loss to Mavericks
There's not much that's more fun than watching Steph Curry go off.
Don't even try to make sense of it or normalize it. Just let it continue to surprise you every time, even though you know it's coming.
Despite the Warriors' 134-132 loss to the Mavericks, Curry's 57-point performance Saturday night against the Mavericks was as classic of a Curry game as you could get.
He bombed the ball from distance, showed his near-perfect handles, and finished at the rim with artistry, all leading him to his eighth career 50-point game.
It was nearly enough, but a late 3-pointer by Dallas' Maxi Kleber sealed the Warriors' fate.
Here are three takeaways from the Warriors' loss in Dallas:
Shaking off a slow start
The Warriors got blitzed by the Mavericks to start the game, falling into an 18-2 hole. At that point, yes, there was almost an entire game ahead of them, but it raised concern over if this was going to be the flow and tempo of the night.
The Warriors changed the tone very quickly. Led by Kent Bazemore and Draymond Green, Golden State trailed by just four by the end of the first quarter.
Green's first-quarter performance was a sample of the exact kind of play the Warriors need from him. He didn't score, but he had three rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. The activity and energy he gave to get the Warriors back in it are what they look for him to do.
He finished with two points, six rebounds, 15 assists, six steals and four blocks.
Bazemore scored a season-high 16 points in his first 10 minutes of action, finishing with 20 points total, injecting the Warriors with a much-needed energy boost.
The Warriors managed to stick right with the Mavericks throughout the rest of the first half, slowly chipping away at their deficit. The biggest difference was that the Warriors finally started to hit shots -- particularly Steph Curry.
Curry puts on a show
One of the main reasons the Warriors got back into the game was because of Curry.
In the first half alone, Curry went 7-of-10 from distance -- making it his 10th consecutive game with at least four made 3-pointers. He had 30 points by halftime.
He finished the game with 57 points and went 11-of-19 from three, once again showing why Curry will go down as one of the, if not the, greatest shooters in the game.
Despite the loss, Steph was unreal tonight
57 pts // 11 3pm pic.twitter.com/nFqw7vH8dU
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 7, 2021
At one point, Curry almost crossed himself up, tripping over his feet trying to get in position to knock down another three near the end of the second quarter. But before completely losing his footing, Curry collected himself and knocked down the shot.
Defense still needs some attention
Defense was an issue for both the Warriors and the Mavericks in their two-game series. Yes, it was fun to watch two high-powered offenses go at it, but at some point, stops need to be made.
It's Steve Kerr's goal to be a top-10 defensive team, which the Warriors are right now. But their 109 defensive rating isn't anything to be blown away by. In the past, that would easily be a bottom-tier defense.
The Warriors' biggest issue on the defensive end is defending without fouling.
The Mavericks attempted 30 free throws on Saturday, leading to 25 extra points. Kerr's frustration could be read all over his face despite him wearing a mask. Without any true center, the Warriors are undersized, making it difficult to defend some of the bigger matchups. However, fouling was an issue for the team before they were without a center, and they currently are in last place in the NBA in fouls.