Warriors takeaways: What we learned in strong 118-114 win over 76ers

SAN FRANCISCO -- Even in a season of transition, the Warriors' grit has won them games they were seemingly overmatched. The trend continued on Saturday night as they beat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-114 at Chase Center.

The win was aided by clutch performances down the stretch, including 18 points from 10-day contract recipient Mychal Mulder, who hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Damion Lee added 24 points as the Warriors (15-49) won for the third time in five games. The win over the Sixers (38-26) came without Stephen Curry, who sat out with flu-like symptoms and Draymond Green, who continues to deal with a sore knee.

Here are the takeaways from Saturday's win.

Eric Paschall shines

Paschall has shown signs of an All-Rookie season in recent weeks and continued his strong play on Saturday, finishing with 23 points, three rebounds and six assists off the bench.

Paschall got started in the second quarter, scoring 11 points in nine minutes, helping the Warriors get within two points of Philly at halftime. By the end of the third quarter, he was tied for the team-high in points.

Similar performances have become a common occurrence recently. Entering Saturday, Paschall was averaging 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists since the All-Star break, shedding any remnants of the so-called "rookie wall."

At this point, Paschall has refined his game to the point NBA observers are wondering how he'll fit alongside the team's All-Star core of Curry, Green and Klay Thompson next season. Until then, expect more of the same from the rookie.

Andrew Wiggins struggles

In what's become a common occurrence during his short tenure in Golden State, Wiggins followed up a solid performance with a dud. By the end of the night, he finished with just 10 points on a putrid 3-of-10 from the field.

The performance deviated from a recent positive stretch from Wiggins. Entering Saturday, he was averaging 23 points over his last three games, including a 22-point, 10-assist performance against the Nuggets on Tuesday. During his time in Minnesota, Wiggins developed a reputation of inconsistency, casting doubt that he could be a franchise cornerstone.

While Wiggins isn't expected to carry Golden State's offense on most nights, his consistency will be needed even as a third option. The Warriors have until October to make that happen.

Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks return

Both players had solid games in their respective returns. Burks finished with 11 points, including two 3-pointers while Robinson III poured in 15 points.

The two know the court at Chase Center well, having played on it for the first three months of the season, resurrecting their careers along the way. Additionally, each player provided a veteran presence in the Warriors' locker room, grooming rookies Jordan Poole and Eric Paschall. Prior to the game, Poole and Paschall made a b-line to Robinson, who was finishing his pregame workout, to reminisce on old times.

While the Sixers' duo enjoyed a solid night, each player has seen their numbers dwindle at their new place of employment, crippling their chance for a summer payday. Nonetheless, the Sixers provide an opportunity for each player to reach the postseason.

