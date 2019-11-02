Warriors takeaways: What we learned in rough 127-110 loss to Spurs

BOX SCORE

SAN FRANCISCO - The Warriors played their first game without Stephen Curry and it was a doozy.

With the star point guard out for at least three months, the Warriors were schooled by the veteran-led Spurs, 127-110, providing a glimpse of Golden State's immediate future.

Following a strong offensive first half, the Spurs took control -- led by Patty Mills -- taking a double-digit in the fourth quarter.

With Curry's broken hand shelving him well into 2020, more attention will be put towards Golden State's future and Friday night provided the first lesson.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the loss.

It's D'Angelo Russell's offense now

Curry's expected to be gone at least three months and he might have taken Golden State's motion offense with him. In its place, Friday night was a pick-and-roll strategy centered around Russell.

In the first half, the strategy worked, as Russell scored 19 of his team-high 30 points in the first 24 minutes, helping keep Golden State within two points of the Spurs at halftime.

However, Russell struggled in the second half, making just two shots, as the Warriors were outscored 70-55 over the final 48 minutes.

With Curry out, Russell will be tasked to carry much of the offensive load, similar to his time in Brooklyn. As the lone All-Star, his task will be steep considering Golden State's young roster.

Youngsters step up

The injury-riddled season off-season opened the door for Golden State's young core to develop fast, Curry's injury accelerated the process. On Friday, the Warriors' youth matured.

In his best game at Chase Center, Jordan Poole scored eight of his career-high 18 points in the second quarter keeping Golden State in the game throughout the night. Damion Lee -- who is quietly making a case for a guaranteed contract -- scored 16 points, including two 3-pointers.

Prior to the matchup, Warriors coach Steve Kerr warned that Golden State's youth would be tested for better or worse with Curry out.

Third-quarter of doom.

For years, the Warriors have used the third quarter to break away from opponents with signature runs.

The opposite happened on Friday evening. In the third frame, Golden State was outscored 40-31 by the Spurs. Following a strong first half, Russell made just one of his six shots in the quarter, as the San Antonio built a 20-point lead.

Without Curry and Klay Thompson, Golden State's young squad will have many more of these lessons to learn.

