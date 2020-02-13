Warriors takeaways: What we learned in narrow 112-106 loss vs. Suns

BOX SCORE

PHOENIX -- It's a matchup that has yielded good results for Golden State in recent years, but in Wednesday's 112-106 loss, the Phoenix Suns reminded the Warriors just how far they've fallen.

The defeat marked Golden State's fourth straight and the first time Phoenix has taken the season series over the Warriors since 2011.

Suns guard Devin Booker scored 27 points as his team shot nearly 38 percent from 3-point range in a game Phoenix led most of the evening.

Wednesday's game marked the Warriors last before the All-Star break, providing an eight-day break for the battered roster.

Here are the takeaways from a loss that had some silver linings to it:

Sloppy play

On most nights, the Warriors are at a competitive disadvantage based on their talent. They compounded that Wednesday with some dreadful offensive moments, committing 22 turnovers on the night.

Golden State's troubles were evident from the start, as the Warriors committed nine turnovers in the first quarter. By the end of the first half, they committed 13 giveaways as the Suns took an eight-point lead into halftime. At night's end, the Warriors had nearly as many turnovers as assists (27).

In recent years, Golden State's Hall of Fame-level talent could overcome such performances. Now, with much of that talent gone or injured, taking care of the ball is vital.

Wiggins better than advertised

Andrew Wiggins has churned in some solid performances since he was acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves last week. On Wednesday, he continued the trend, finishing with 27 points, four rebounds, five assists, two steals and four blocks.

Upon arrival, Wiggins was maligned for his defense and effort, causing some NBA observers to call the 24-year old a "bust". He displayed no such issues Wednesday evening, routinely challenging shots while carrying the offensive load.

Wiggins development is imperative to Golden State's future success. If the Warriors plan to compete for titles, his defense will have to be more consistent. Wednesday was the latest positive step towards that goal.

Chriss shows out in old home

Marquese Chriss has had a rollercoaster season thus far. On Wednesday, he continued to make it all worth it, finishing with 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

The big man got going early, scoring 12 first-half points, showing a diverse skillset along the way. Four minutes into the game, he blocked former teammate Devin Booker at the rim, leading to a fast-break opportunity on the other end. Two minutes later, he caught a lob pass from Wiggins, giving Golden State a two-point lead.

The performance coincides with Chriss' mini-tear of late. Four days ago, he scored a career-high 26 points against the Lakers. On Monday, he followed that performance up with 17 points against the Heat.

The location was also noteworthy. Chriss spent his first two seasons in Phoenix, never winning more than 24 games, earning a reputation of being immature along the way. Now, in Golden State, Chriss has the chance to earn a spot in the team's future plans. So far, he's taking advantage of the opportunity.

