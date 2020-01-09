Warriors takeaways: What we learned in hard-fought 107-98 loss to Bucks

BOX SCORE

SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors (9-30) put forth another solid effort Wednesday night, but solid effort can't quite compensate for the appreciable shortage of talent when confronting the mighty Milwaukee Bucks (33-6).

So, they had to settle for giving the Bucks some nervous moments down the stretch.

The result was a 107-98 loss, the Warriors' sixth in a row, dropping them 21 games below .500.

Milwaukee took the lead early in the second quarter and led the rest of the way.

Here are three takeaways from a game between the team with the worst record in the Western Conference and the squad with the best record in the NBA.

Too late with the triples

Having watched video of the Bucks and studied the numbers, the Warriors knew getting to the rim would be perilous. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Lopez twins, Brook and Robin, rank 1-2-3 in rim protection.

This would have to be one of those nights when the Warriors' best chance was to fire from deep, exploiting the most pliable element of Milwaukee's defense.

They tried, as they should have, but had little success -- until it was too late.

After going 5-of-18 beyond the arc in the first half, they got much better in the second and finished at 39.5 percent (15-of-38). The Bucks by then had found just enough of their own rhythm to hang on. After a 47-point first half, they went for 34 in the third quarter to create final separation.

Though the Warriors entered the day tied for 26th in 3-point shooting percentage (33.4), they still had to attack in hopes of generating enough offense to at least deliver some sting.

Smiley provides a spark

He's a Serbian teenager living his dream in America, playing basketball for the Warriors. And when he scores or eats or breathes at Chase Center, rivers of love cascade down upon him.

The folks at Chase love Alen Smailagic, and he provided plenty to enjoy in his sixth career NBA game.

"Smiley" was the best thing the Warriors offered in an unsightly first half. As his teammates were scoring 31 points on 10-of-39 shooting, the rookie forward/center was dropping eight points on 3-of-4 shooting, including a corner 3-ball that seemed to rise to 25 feet at its apex.

Smailagic finished with a season/career-high 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting, while also snagging four rebounds. He played 11 frenzied minutes.

The more Smailagic plays, the more evident it is that he possesses a combination of grit and skill that can make him a valuable member of a good team for many years.

For now, he'll have to settle for being a home-crowd favorite as he navigates his way through his rookie season.

Oh, Jacob

In their heart of hearts, the Warriors wish guard Jacob Evans III, a first-round pick in 2018, could give them at least what they're getting from undrafted rookie Ky Bowman.

The franchise has abandoned the idea of giving Evans minutes at shooting guard -- a wise move, given the comprehensive data -- and has settled on the idea of him at the point. And while he seems much more comfortable, it has not translated to production.

Evans, clobbered on social media this week for the public-square crime of still being a member of the team when the more productive Marquese Chriss was waived, had another rough night. He committed a turnover seconds after entering the game, missed four of his five shots and was a minus-10 in 18 forgettable minutes.

The Warriors believe he will become a contributor. Thus far, however, this is visible only in brief flashes, which is why Bowman is starting and getting considerably more minutes.

