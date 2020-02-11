Warriors takeaways: What we learned in dismal 113-101 loss vs. Heat

BOX SCORE

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors went all out for their pregame celebration of former pillar Andre Iguodala ahead of Monday's matchup against the Miami Heat. By the end of the night, it marked the only thing Golden State would celebrate as the Dubs lost 113-101 at Chase Center, marking their third straight defeat.

Aside from a third-quarter run, the undermanned Warriors looked uninspired much of the evening, failing to score even in the most basic offensive sets.

The loss marks the Warriors' last home game for more than a week as the All-Star break hits this weekend.

For now, here are the takeaways from a dismal performance.

Third-quarter run isn't enough

The Warriors started the night off horrid, shooting just 30 percent through the first 24 minutes, failing to find any continuity as the Heat took a 19-point lead into halftime. Miami's length caused Golden State to commit eight first-half turnovers and highlighted the need for scoring after the deadline departures of Glenn Robinson III, Alec Burks and D'Angelo Russell.

Those fortunes momentarily changed in the third quarter, as the Warriors outscored Miami 32-21 during a furious run, cutting Miami's lead to six along the way. Damion Lee scored 11 of his 26 in the period as the Warriors held Miami to 37 percent from the field.

However, Miami took charge in the fourth, building up an 18-point lead down the stretch to break a three-game losing streak. The game followed a normal script for the Golden State, in which they do just enough to lose.

Andrew Wiggins' up-and-down night

The knock on Wiggins entering his tenure in Golden State was his lack of motor in games. He showed that quality in the first half, making just one shot in 16 minutes and failing to make an impact as the Warriors went down big.

However, he showed life in the third quarter, scoring 14 of his 17 points in the frame to help the Dubs get back into the game. Still, he disappeared once again in the fourth quarter, taking just two shots as the Heat blew the game back open.

At the moment, Golden State's biggest challenge is keeping Wiggins consistently engaged. Time will tell if that goal actually will be met.

Andre's return

The Warriors had little idea if they'd be able to welcome back Iguodala at the start of the season. The curiosity ended last week when he was acquired by the Heat via trade, setting the stage for Monday's celebration. Before the game, the Warriors showed a minute video on the jumbotron, followed by a speech by Klay Thompson at center court. Additionally, Iguodala's wife, Christina, and son Andre, Jr. were in attendance.

As for Iguodala's on-court play, it wasn't as festive, as he finished with just two points and five rebounds in 17 minutes. In most ways, it was similar to his regular-season outings in Golden State, serving as a reminder that 36-year-old's real value comes with his postseason presence.

But Iguodala's imprint on his former franchise was more than recognized Monday evening and for good reason. His arrival in 2013 helped bring the Warriors to championship heights. Now, he looks to do the same in South Beach.

