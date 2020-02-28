Warriors takeaways: What we learned in 116-86 blowout loss to Lakers

BOX SCORE

SAN FRANCISCO -- In the Warriors' dreadful years before their dynasty, home games became fertile ground for infiltration by Los Angeles Lakers fans living in the Bay Area. The tradition returned during a 116-86 loss to their southern California rivals on Thursday night at Chase Center.

Chants of "La-kers" and "Ko-be" permeated throughout the Warriors' billion-dollar palace as the home team gave the home crowd little to cheer about.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Anthony Davis finished with 23 points and six rebounds as the Lakers (45-12) handed the Warriors (12-47) their eighth straight loss.

The Warriors' loss came without Andrew Wiggins, who was a late scratch with back spasms. Draymond Green was ejected in the second quarter and Ky Bowman left the game with an apparent leg injury, crippling the Warriors already battered roster.

Here are the takeaways from the 30-point loss:

Jordan Poole balls, then falls

Looks like those rookie struggles are a thing of the past as Poole finished with 16 points, including two 3-pointers. He did much of his damage in the first half, scoring 12 points, hitting two 3-pointers along the way.

His positive vibes vanished midway through the third quarter when he got tangled under the basket and injured his right ankle. However, the rookie re-taped his ankle and returned to play the rest of the game.

Poole's injury comes at an inopportune time for the rookie. After struggling for the first few months of the season, he entered Thursday night averaging 15.7 points while shooting 44 percent from the field over his last seven appearances.

Another rookie breaks out

Poole's fellow rookie classmate Eric Paschall also had a successful, and healthy evening, finishing with 23 points, three rebounds and two assists on the night.

Story continues

Like Poole, Paschall played his best in the first half, scoring 16 points, adding three rebounds. His biggest play of the night came late in the second quarter, when he took a pass from Poole, dribbled once, and dunked all over former Warriors center JaVale McGee.

With the current iteration of Golden State's battered roster, Paschall is one of the team's foundational pieces, tasked with carrying the team's offensive burden while guarding the opponent's best player. While his current role forces him to be an offensive weapon, it will be intriguing to see how he plays alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green when the roster is at full strength next season.

Draymond gets tossed

With Thompson out for the season and Curry a few days away from returning, Green was the only All-Star from Golden State's glory days on the floor. By the midway point of the second quarter, Green was out of the game too, earning two technical fouls and prompting an ejection.

Green's frustration was a result of a hard screen from Lakers big man Dwight Howard, which was called a foul on Green. Green then yelled viciously at the refs before earning an early exit.

With his latest transgression, Green is now up to 14 technicals, meaning he's two away from an automatic suspension. Throughout his career, Green has said he knows how to act once he gets close to 16 technical fouls. He'll have another chance to prove the theory true over the final 23 games of the season.





Warriors takeaways: What we learned in 116-86 blowout loss to Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area