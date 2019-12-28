Warriors takeaways: What we learned in 105-96 win over struggling Suns

BOX SCORE

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors are really streaking.

Their latest conquest -- a 105-96 win over the Phoenix Suns (11-20) on Friday at Chase Center -- came as the Warriors (9-24) erased a 13-point deficit in the second half to earn their fourth straight home win. Golden State now has a chance to sweep its current homestand Saturday with a win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Continuing a season-long trend, the battered Warriors showed plenty of fight while injured stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson looked on from the bench.

Here are three takeaways from Friday's win.

Bad defense erased by dominant fourth

Two nights after Golden State's best defensive performance of the season, the Warriors put together a dud Friday.

The Suns shot 46.7 percent from the field, including 66.7 percent from inside the arc. Devin Booker scored 34 points on 13-of-24 from the field, helping Phoenix take a 13-point lead midway through the third quarter. Along the way, the Suns outrebounded the Warriors 49-41, taking control of the glass in a way the Houston Rockets could not on Christmas.

But the Warriors stepped up in the fourth quarter, as Golden State outscored Phoenix 39-18 over the final 12 minutes. D'Angelo Russell scored 12 of his team-high 31 points in the fourth, outdueling close friend Booker down the stretch.

With the influx of inexperience, Warriors defensive coordinator Jarron Collins has pleaded for patience for the young group. Friday's performance was another reminder of the sentiment.

Draymond struggles

Draymond Green invoked comparisons to his past playoff performances following his big Christmas performance. No such declaration will be made after Friday, as he finished with 11 points -- on 4-of-14 shooting -- and seven rebounds.

Green's value has been measured more by his mentorship than expected output this season. Still, he made contributions, including a 3-pointer to cut the Suns' lead to eight early in the fourth quarter.

Nonetheless, for the Warriors to be successful, Green needs to repeat how he played Wednesday rather than Friday.

Smailagic debuts

The Warriors have waited all season for 19-year-old Alen Smailagic to make his NBA debut. It finally came to brief fruition Friday, with the Serbian big man scoring four points and adding a rebound in five minutes of action.



Both baskets came were followed by raucous cheers from the Chase Center crowd. Smailagic's debut comes off the heels of an impressive performance at the G League Winter Showcase in Las Vegas last week, where he earned all-tournament first-team honors.





Nonetheless, as his minutes tally suggested, Smailagic is a long-term project for the Warriors. In his first appearance, he showed promise.

