Warriors takeaways: What we learned from 104-98 preseason loss to Lakers

The Warriors took their first trip away from Chase Center and it didn't go as planned.

Even with the Lakers sitting LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Warriors -- who sat Draymond Green and D'Angelo Russell -- lost 104-98, their second defeat of the preseason.

The Warriors struggled from the field most of the night and got off to a poor start, making just 19 percent of their first-quarter shots.

To catch you up on the loss, here are three takeaways from the game.

Steph and others struggle from the field

Following a 40-point performance last time out, Stephen Curry couldn't carry that over to Southern California, finishing 6 of 17 from the field on the night.

Curry -- who has long struggled to shoot at Staples Center -- shouldn't be concerned with the long-term effects of the bad shooting night. Still, his performance set the tone for the rest of the roster, as Golden State finished 36.2 percent from the field.

Rookie Jordan Poole -- who came into Monday's game shooting 47 percent in the preseason -- made just 3 of his 17 shot attempts, while Eric Paschall finished 2-of-7.

The rookies were bound to have a bad game after their respective hot starts to the preseason. Like Curry, they have a chance for redemption Wednesday against the same Lakers team.

Golden State still can't rebound

For much of the week, Warriors coach Steve Kerr lamented his team's poor rebounding effort. On Monday, Golden State did little to quell Kerr's concerns, as the team was outrebounded once again, 48-46.

Dwight Howard was a big reason for the Warriors' struggles, grabbing 12 of his game-high 13 rebounds in the first half. Los Angeles took a 35-24 rebound advantage into halftime.

With Kevon Looney and Willie Cauley Stein out, Golden State will have many nights like these. The key will be how effectively the Warriors' offense can counteract the problem.

Chriss continues to impress

Marquese Chriss has been the surprise of camp, providing a badly-needed presence in the frontcourt. On Monday, he continued his solid play, finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Currently on a non-guaranteed deal, Chriss is proving he belongs on the regular-season roster. Due to his emergence, the Warriors find themselves in a conundrum heading into the final weekend of camp. With little cap space, the team will either have to cut a player to make room for Chriss, or make a trade to unload a salary off the books.

Either way, it's becoming more and more likely Chriss will be on the Warriors' roster on Opening Night.

