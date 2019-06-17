Warriors take out full-page ad in newspaper to congratulate Raptors

The Golden State Warriors took out a full-page ad to congratulate the Toronto Raptors on their first NBA championship in franchise history. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

As the saying goes, act like you’ve been there before, and the Golden State Warriors certainly know how to do it.

The city of Toronto is celebrating the Raptors’ first victory in franchise history and ahead of Monday’s parade, the Warriors took out a full-page ad in the Toronto Star to congratulate the champions.

Class move from ⁦@warriors⁩ taking out a full-page ad in Monday’s ⁦@TorontoStar⁩ to wish #Raptors a Mazel Tov on their NBA title. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/X2DexNpONq — Ben Raby (@BenRaby31) June 17, 2019

“The Golden State Warriors congratulate the Toronto Raptors on their historic achievement and bringing the 2019 NBA Championship to the City of Toronto,” the ad reads, with a photo of Steph Curry hugging Kyle Lowry after Game 6 of the Finals.

Well done, Warriors. Congratulations on your dynastic run, and the Raptors will likely look ahead to a potential Christmas Day or Finals rematch.

