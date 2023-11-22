Warriors at Suns: How to watch, stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast information for Wednesday

Before the Thanksgiving holiday, the Golden State Warriors will have one more tough road test before Turkey day. On Wednesday, the Warriors will travel to the desert for a rematch of opening night against the Phoenix Suns.

The Warriors recently snapped their six-game losing streak with a much-needed win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night. Steph Curry dropped 32 points to help the Warriors secure a win over the Rockets.

While the Warriors recently got back in the win column for the first time in over two weeks, the Suns are heating up with a four-game win streak behind Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Before the Warriors meet the Suns on Wednesday, here’s everything you need to know about the game, including how to watch.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

How to watch:

Time: 7 p.m. PT

Location: Footprint Center – Phoenix, Arizona

Channel: ESPN

Radio: 95.7 The Game – San Francisco

Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

Warriors Projected Starting Lineup

G – Stephen Cury – No. 30 – Davidson

G – Chis Paul – No. 3 – Wake Forest

G – Klay Thompson – No. 11 – Washington State

F – Andrew Wiggins – No. 22 – Kansas

C – Dario Saric – No. 20 – Croatia

Suns Projected Lineup:

G – Devin Booker- No. 1 – Kentucky

G – Grayson Allen – No. 8 – Duke

F – Eric Gordon – No. 23 – Indiana

F – Kevin Durant – No. 35 – Texas

C – Jusuf Nurkic – No. 27 – Bosnia

Injury Report:

Suns:

Not Yet Submitted

Warriors:

Draymond Green – Out – Suspended

Gary Payton II – Questionable – Left Foot Strain

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire