Warriors Summer League Grades: How four important young players fared

The Golden State Warriors entered the Las Vegas Summer League with an abundance of necessary curiosity.

With three draft picks and a second-year player on the roster - combined with the uncertainty surrounding the team - the offseason tournament provided a glimpse of what to expect from its young core in the upcoming season.

Now, with Summer League wrapped up, here are the final grades for four important young Golden State's participants.

The 2019 first-round draft pick struggled with his shot during the California Classic, making just four of his first 20 attempts through three games. However, he picked up his scoring output in Vegas, averaging 17.8 points, including a 12-point performance against Denver, helping Golden State overcome a 17-point deficit.

Poole also showed an ability to make plays, throwing a variety of behind-the-back passes, often getting teammates involved in the offense. If Poole can continue his upward offensive trajectory, he can compete for minutes on the floor.

While Poole showed flashes of potential, he did have some low points. Though he averaged 2.3 steals in Vegas, he struggled to get around switches, something that hindered him in college. In addition, despite the scoring outbursts, he shot just 40 percent from the field over his final four games.

Final Grade: B-

Jacob Evans

Evans entered the Summer League hoping to reverse the ills of a disappointing rookie season. In his second Summer League appearance, he seemed to do that, averaging 16.3 points, 4.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

With Shaun Livingston no longer on the roster, Evans will have primary ball-handling responsibility when Stephen Curry and D'Angelo Russell are not on the floor. In Vegas, Evans played a lot of time at point guard and sometimes struggled against heavy ball pressure. Nonetheless, he showed an improved midrange game that could suit him well during his sophomore season.

Grade: B

Eric Paschal

Lauded for his shooting, Paschal impressed during the California Classic, shooting 61 percent from the field, including an 18-point, 6-of-8 performance in a loss to the Lakers.

Golden State remains high on Paschal, despite the fact that he's a second-round draft pick, citing his toughness, IQ and defensive prowess as a reason he'll see playing time next season.

Grade: B

The 18-year-old showed a bevy of potential, with numerous highlight-reel dunks during Summer League. In four games in Vegas, he averaged 8.5 points, adding 5.0 rebounds in 22 minutes.

For the Warriors, the Serbian is a long-term project worth an investment, evidenced by the fully guaranteed four-year, $4.3 million contract the team tendered last week.

In Vegas, Smailagic simultaneously showed why he's worth the contract while giving reminders of the work needed to get playing time. While he showed flashes with his dunks, he was frequently out of position for rebounds due to lack of strength.

Grade: C

