Warriors subtweet Klay Thompson-Duncan Robinson catch-and-shoot take

Warriors try to subtweet Klay-Robinson catch-and-shoot take originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There are hot takes that make you angry, and then there are hot takes that are so bad, you can't help but laugh.

In this case, the Warriors decided to subtweet the bad hot take.

Catch & Shoot 101: Class is in session. pic.twitter.com/jo1ZBAj4uX — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 12, 2020

The Warriors tweet is in response to a hot take from Twitter user Micah Phoenix, who tweeted on Oct. 6 that Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson is a better catch-and-shooter than Klay Thompson.

Duncan Robinson is a better catch and shooter than Klay Thompson. pic.twitter.com/6hu61N1T41 — Micah Phoenix🔥🏀 (@Blaze_4real) October 7, 2020

The Warriors All-Star shooting guard is one of the greatest shooters in NBA history with 1,798 regular-season 3-pointers to his name. Robinson has . . . checks notes . . . one full season of NBA experience.

Yes, Robinson made 270 3-pointers this season and had a breakout campaign during the NBA playoffs in the bubble in Orlando, Fla., but it's far too early to determine he's a better catch-and-shooter than Thompson.

The hot take was so absurd that Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard couldn't believe it.

We should note that some of the shots in the Warriors' video aren't of the catch-and-shoot variety, but the sentiment still holds. There's no one better in the NBA at the quick release 3-pointer than Thompson.

Sorry Duncan and Micah.