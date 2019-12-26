Draymond Green, Warriors stun Rockets with dominant Christmas day win

Rockets-Warriors isn’t what it used to be.

But thanks to a throwback performance from a cobbled-together lineup, Golden State gave its fans a Christmas treat with an unlikely win over a superior Houston team on Wednesday.

Draymond Green looked like his old self, while Damion Lee filled up the box score in a dominant 116-104 win for the the last-place team in the West.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 25: Draymond Green #23 and Ky Bowman #12 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after they scored against the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on December 25, 2019 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Houston led for much of the first half and looked ready to run away with the game after taking a 50-38 second-quarter lead. But the Warriors cut their deficit to four at halftime and dominated the second half for the stunning victory.

On defense, the Warriors focused on avoiding fouling James Harden, a strategy that paid off with the Rockets MVP candidate shooting his first and only free throw attempt with 7:59 left in the fourth quarter.







