Draymond Green, Warriors stun Rockets with dominant Christmas day win
Rockets-Warriors isn’t what it used to be.
But thanks to a throwback performance from a cobbled-together lineup, Golden State gave its fans a Christmas treat with an unlikely win over a superior Houston team on Wednesday.
Draymond Green looked like his old self, while Damion Lee filled up the box score in a dominant 116-104 win for the the last-place team in the West.
Houston led for much of the first half and looked ready to run away with the game after taking a 50-38 second-quarter lead. But the Warriors cut their deficit to four at halftime and dominated the second half for the stunning victory.
On defense, the Warriors focused on avoiding fouling James Harden, a strategy that paid off with the Rockets MVP candidate shooting his first and only free throw attempt with 7:59 left in the fourth quarter.