Warriors struck out in pursuit of Alex Caruso at the trade deadline

The Golden State Warriors endured a quiet trade deadline. The franchise had reportedly been exploring their options in an attempt to improve the roster following a difficult first half of the season. However, the only move that materialized was a deal that sent veteran guard Cory Joseph to the Indiana Pacers, thus opening up an additional roster spot.

However, according to Shams Charania, the Warriors were negotiating to prise Alex Caruso away from the Chicago Bulls. Yet, their attempts were unsuccessful, and the defensive-minded guard will now remain in the Windy City for at least the remainder of the season.

“Sources told me that the Warriors had some conversations on Alex Caruso today,” Charania said. “That’s a player they have value for, but the Bulls have had a high asking price on him. The Bulls were at least open for conversations across their roster, including on Caruso.”

Caruso would have been a strong fit for the Warriors, either as part of their starting unit or coming off the bench. Nevertheless, Golden State’s willingness to let the trade deadline pass them by clearly indicates their faith in the current roster to turn the season around.

Of course, the Warriors can still look to upgrade their team via the buy-out market. Yet, as a second-apron franchise, they will be limited to adding players that were earning under the tax-payer mid-level exception as part of the new punitive rules in the Collective Barganing Agreement.

Still, there should be multiple talents available, and it will be interesting to see how Mike Dunleavy Jr. pivots to round out the rotation.

