Warriors storm back from early deficit to top Beavers

Apr. 30—Box Score

At Tenino

WARRIORS 16, BEAVERS 10

Rochester 001 024 9 — 16

Tenino 226 000 0 — 10

ROC Pitching — LeBaron 2 IP, 4 H, 4 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 0 K; Hartley 1 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 0 BB, 0 K; Demers 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K Highlights — Justice 4-6, 2 3B, 3 RBI, R; Haury 3-5, 3 RBI, 4 R; Vassar 3-6, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R; LeBaron 3-5, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Fluetsch 2-5, 3 RBI, R

T90 Pitching — Grayless 6.1 IP, 15 H, 13 R (10 ER), 3 BB, 3 K; Burkhardt 0.2 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Highlights — Snodderly 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Hussey 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 R; Woodward 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, 2 R

Not much went Rochester's way in the first three innings in Tenino on Tuesday, but the Warriors flipped the switch in the final three, turning a nine-run deficit into a 16-10 win.

The Warriors (7-9, 4-4 2A EvCo) trailed 10-1 after three, as the Beavers (3-16, 0-8 1A Evergreen) scored a pair in the first and second before adding six in the third.

After a scoreless fourth, Rochester began to chip away, first with two in the fifth, and then with four in the sixth to cut the deficit to three.

"I just kept telling them, you gotta make an adjustment," Rochester coach Joni Lancaster said. "You never know until the last pitch is thrown."

The Warriors finally broke through in the seventh, as they plated nine runs to take a six-run lead.

"They finally made the adjustments, and it showed," Lancaster said. "I'm very proud of them for sticking to it and finishing strong."

Cheyenne Justice tallied four hits in six trips to the plate, including two triples, and she drove in three. Arissa LeBaron also drove in three runs and collected three hits, as did Sara Haury. McKenna Vassar went 3 for 6 with two doubles, three RBIs, and she scored three runs.

Tamara Snodderly had two hits and drove in three runs for Tenino, and Sophia Hussey also collected two hits and drove in a pair.

The Beavers will head to Napavine on Wednesday, May 8, before finishing their season on Saturday, May 11 at Timberline.

Rochester is currently sitting fourth in the EvCo standings at 4-4 in league play, and they'll finish their regular season with four straight conference games, starting with a home match against Tumwater on Wednesday.

"The girls are hungry," Lancaster said. "We're ready."