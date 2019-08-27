Warriors' Steve Kerr welcomes idea of Andrew Bogut returning to NBA

The love Warriors fans showed for Andrew Bogut over the years was mutual, to say the least.

So, could a reunion be in the future? Well ... another reunion? Maybe. Both parties involved are open to the idea.

According to The Daily Telegraph, it's crossed their minds.

"If something happens where I am healthy and feeling good at the end of the next NBL year, and they call again and want to do it, I'm all ears," Bogut said in April.

"We loved having Bogues at the Warriors last year," Kerr recently said.

"I think it was really good for him to play in Sydney. Part of that was just being home."

After spending four seasons with the Warriors from 2012-16 -- and helping win an NBA championship in 2015 -- Bogut was brought back to the team in March and signed a contract for the remainder of the season after being out of the NBA since Jan. 2018. He was playing for the Sydney Kings of the National Basketball League where he was named MVP, averaging 11.4 points per game in 30 games.

If Bogut's return to Golden State is a possibility, it would need to take a similar form of the mid-season acquisition as it did last season. As Warriors Reddit mentions, minimum contracts pro-rate through the season, so cap space is a factor.

"But yeah, (Bogues returning to the NBA) is something that I'd be into again," Kerr added.

Bogut is still doing great things. He recently led the Australian Boomers to a 98-94 victory over Team USA in the lead-up to the FIBA World Cup. This was the team's first-ever win over Team USA and Bogut played a key role, finishing with 16 points and nine rebounds.

Kerr, who is serving as the USA Basketball Men's National Team assistant coach, continued to gush over Bogut despite USA taking the loss.

"It is great to see moments like that for people that you care about and want to see succeed," Kerr said.

