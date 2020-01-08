Warriors' Steve Kerr shares hilarious Gregg Popovich ejection story

Warriors coach Steve Kerr picked up two technical fouls late in the second quarter Monday night in Sacramento and was ejected.

When discussing the incident Tuesday afternoon, Kerr shared a hilarious story from when Spurs coach Gregg Popovich got tossed just over a minute into San Antonio's game at Denver on April 3 last season.

"I'm following the game on my phone, it says 6-4 Denver, last play foul on Spurs, Popovich ejected," Kerr explained on KNBR 680. "And I go, 'Oh my god, he got ejected in 60 seconds. That's epic.' So I call him. I figure I'm gonna leave a message. I call him (and) he actually picked it up!

"I had a conversation with him just as he got into the locker room. He's like, 'Can you believe this? Can you believe these guys tossed me after one minute?' So (last night) I grabbed my phone just to see if by any chance Pop might give me a call (laughter), but he didn't."

So in the end, Popovich is just like the rest of us because he went straight to his cell phone. Do you think he has a burner account on Twitter?

As for Kerr -- he remained inside Golden 1 Center with the Warriors, and didn't catch a ride back to San Francisco early.

"I did stick around, (but) my sweats were on within probably five minutes of the ejection," he said. "The suit was gone, and I may or may not have had a cold beer in my hand at that point, too."

