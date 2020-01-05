Warriors' Steve Kerr says 'tired' Draymond Green might need time off

Fatigue has set in for Warriors forward Draymond Green.

Since being one assist shy of a triple-double in an overtime loss in San Antonio on New Year's Eve, Green has attempted just six shots despite playing over 40 minutes combined in his last two games.

In Saturday night's 111-104 loss at Chase Center to the Detroit Pistons, Green was ejected midway through the third quarter after arguing with and mocking the game officials.

Dray was just ejected from this game 😡 pic.twitter.com/98SCJqH6Br — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 5, 2020

Head coach Steve Kerr cited Green's energy level following the game and said he might need to give the star forward a few days off.

Steve Kerr on Draymond Green. Says the forward is "tired" after a run of bad games. Kerr says he may give Green a night off soon. pic.twitter.com/gRx4JW2QzI — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) January 5, 2020

"I think the last couple games he's looked tired," Kerr said. "I think you gotta remember that he's the lone guy, the lone holdover from the group that's been to the finals five years in a row, and he looks tired to me."

Those extra playoff minutes are no joke, as Draymond has played in and started 104 playoff games over the past five seasons, spending almost 4,000 additional minutes on the court.

In a season that likely will see that finals streak come to an end, it might be high time for Green to get some extended load management, especially with the Warriors sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

