Warriors' Steve Kerr reveals 'most fun' part of coaching last-place team

Prior to the coronavirus suspension, the 2019-20 Warriors were well on their way to securing the worst record in the NBA.

At 15-50, Golden State was nearly five games removed from the next-closest team in the Western Conference standings.

Nevertheless, coach Steve Kerr tries to reflect on the positives of such a dismal season.

"Well I think that's probably been the most fun part of this season," Kerr said on "Home Court" with Jordan Brenner and his son Eli. "Watching those guys, Ky [Bowman] and Eric [Paschall], Jordan Poole, Marquese Chriss and Damion Lee.

"To watch them progress and grow and learn, is really gratifying. So it's helpful not only for their own careers but for our team."

An injury-riddled roster afforded many of these players extensive minutes, allowing several of them to secure longer-term contracts with the Warriors going forward.

Once Steph Curry and Klay Thompson can be 100 percent in their return to the lineup, the rapid development of these younger players could pay significant dividends for the Dubs.

