Few NBA players in history have shown the vast array of shot-making abilities that Steph Curry has demonstrated in his 11 seasons in the league.

From any spot on the floor, the Warriors star can rise up and bury a 3-pointer, no matter the angle or presence of defenders around him.

Coach Steve Kerr has watched just about every one of Steph's practices and games since taking over the team in 2014, some of which simply force the coach to throw up his hands and marvel.

But one shot, in particular, stands out to Kerr as the most outlandish attempt from Curry.

"Probably the one in warmups a few years ago," Kerr said on 95.7 The Game. "Where he launched it all the way up into the rafters, and it came down.

"That's almost impossible, to do that. If anybody is gonna make that, it's Steph."

Given that Curry attempts these shots on a nightly basis, it's hard to know exactly which one from Curry's archive his head coach is referring to, but we might have a few ideas, including this make from 2017.

Steph hit the super-floater and KD was hyped 😂 pic.twitter.com/rO4qNkLTPC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 7, 2017

He also could have been talking about when Steph incorporated a bounce into these trick shots, as seen below.

Only Steph can make this go through the hoop TWICE! pic.twitter.com/dq3tTF8tBG — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 3, 2018

How does Steph make this??? 😂 pic.twitter.com/scKJRlnpWH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 25, 2018

Curry really is in a class of his own when it comes to these shots with a high degree of difficulty.

Warriors' Steve Kerr reveals craziest shot he's seen Steph Curry attempt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area