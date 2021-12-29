Warriors’ Steve Kerr pays tribute to John Madden: ‘A legend in the Bay Area’

On Tuesday, the NFL announced the passing of Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and broadcasting icon John Madden at 85 years old.

Madden served as the head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 1969-1978. As the coach of the silver and black, Madden notched a 103-32-7 record with seven division titles and eight appearances in the playoffs. In 1977, Madden coached the Raiders to a Super Bowl victory over the Minnesota Vikings, 32-14.

Along with coaching in Oakland, Madden lived and grew up in the Bay Area in Daly City.

After his days on the sideline ended, Madden joined the broadcast booth. From 1979-2009, Madden became a star behind the microphone playing the analyst role for a bevy of broadcasting networks. Madden served as the color analyst for Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football, along with 11 Super Bowl broadcasts.

On top of coaching and broadcasting, Madden is well known for the football video game that is mirrored after his name. Madden has been the face of the Madden NFL video game since 1988. Year after year, “Madden” is widely considered one of the most popular sports video games on the market.

Madden’s impact stretched beyond the game of football. Prior to playing the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, Steve Kerr paid tribute to the Bay Area legend.

I wanted to acknowledge the passing of John Madden. We just saw the news in there. On behalf of the organization, I just want to send our condolences to the Madden family. What a life, what an incredible figure in American sports. Obviously a legend here in the Bay Area both for being a resident and also what he did with the Raiders and what he did for sports broadcasting. So, our thoughts go out to the Madden family. Wow, what a life he lived.

Via @NBCSWarriors on Twitter:

Steve Kerr offers condolences to John Madden’s family on behalf of the Warriors organization pic.twitter.com/xPxY8M4M6a — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 29, 2021

Draymond Green also reacted to the news of Madden’s death, weighing in on Twitter with a message.

Story continues

Via @Money23Green on Twitter:

RIP to the legend Coach John Madden! I never heard of ALL-PRO teams during my childhood. It was all about the All Madden team!! One of a kind! Rest up Coach 🕊🕊🕊 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) December 29, 2021

The Warriors are slated to host the Nuggets at Chase Center in San Francisco on Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT.

The post originally appeared on Warriors Wire. Follow Warriors Wire on Facebook and Twitter.

Related

Nuggets vs. Warriors: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks Warriors vs. Nuggets: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Tuesday Warriors' Andrew Wiggins clears health and safety protocol, not listed on injury report vs. Nuggets

List