Warriors' Steve Kerr names all-time starting five comprised of NBA teammates

Kerr names all-time starting five comprised of former teammates

Across his 15-year NBA playing career, Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared a court with some of the best to ever play the game.

But if Kerr could choose from only his former teammates to create his all-time starting five, who would he pick?

That's exactly what NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson asked Kerr on the latest episode of "Dubs Talk," and the coach didn't take long to answer.

"Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Tim Duncan, Shaq -- I played with him in Orlando for several months -- and Mark Price," Kerr told Johnson.

Kerr played with Jordan and Pippen on the Chicago Bulls from 1994 to 1998, and the trio achieved a three-peat together by winning consecutive NBA championships in 1996, 1997 and 1998.

Kerr and Duncan then won the NBA Finals together in 1999 and 2003 as members of the San Antonio Spurs. The Warriors coach had a chance to share the floor with Shaquille O'Neal when Kerr was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Orlando Magic during the 1992-93 season, and Mark Price was Kerr's Cavs teammate from 1989 until the trade.

While Price is the only member of Kerr's all-time starting five who isn't enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Kerr raved about his former teammate and compared Price to Golden State star Steph Curry.

"Mark was incredible," Kerr told Johnson. "He was one of the first guys that I had ever seen that could shoot 3-pointers off the dribble and off the catch really well, and was just so dynamic with the ball in his hands. He was actually a lot like Steph in that you had to pick him up well beyond the 3-point line ... and this was in an era where 3-pointers weren’t really emphasized.

"Mark was probably taking four or five [3-pointers] a game. If he played today and he were taking 15 to 20 threes a game, as strong and fast as he was, and just how dynamic he was, he’d be an All-Star every year."

And not only has Kerr been blessed to play alongside NBA legends like Jordan, Pippen, Duncan, O'Neal and Price, but he also has had the privilege of being coached by an incredible group of leaders including Gregg Popovich, Phil Jackson, Lute Olson and Lenny Wilkens.

So, which of that group would Kerr choose to coach his all-time starting five? He'll let them guess.

"I will respectfully decline to answer that question,' Kerr laughed. "I don’t think any of them would care, actually, but they would all be just fine coaching that group."

And Kerr, since his playing days, has been just fine coaching the Warriors, leading the franchise to four NBA titles over the last eight seasons.

That should land him on all-time lists for years to come.

