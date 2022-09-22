Warriors’ Steve Kerr meets Kyle Shanahan, visits 49ers practice before game vs. Broncos

While the Golden State Warriors are preparing to begin training camp, San Francisco 49ers football is taking center stage in the Bay Area. After a 1-1 start to the season, the 49ers are slated to play Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos in a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

As the 49ers prepare for the Broncos with Jimmy Garoppolo under center following an injury to starting quarterback Trey Lance, Steve Kerr made an appearance at practice on Wednesday. The Warriors’ head coach met with Kyle Shanahan and watched the 49ers go through a walk-through at the team’s facility in Santa Clara.

I got to meet him this summer. We have some close mutual friends and stuff. He was in the area and asked if he could stop by. Wish he came at a more exciting time, like a practice or a team meeting. He was only here during walk through. It was cool that he got to get out there and get to catch up with him for a little bit.

The 49ers are set to meet the Broncos at Mile High in Denver on Sunday night at 5:20 p.m. PT.

