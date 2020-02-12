Warriors' Steve Kerr learns about Andrew Wiggins through Tom Thibodeau

The timing couldn't be better for Tom Thibodeau to be visiting the Warriors.

The former head coach was in the Bay Area to see assistant coach Ron Adams, but it just so happened to be at the NBA trade deadline when Golden State acquired small forward Andrew Wiggins from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Thibodeau coached Wiggins for two-and-a-half seasons in Minnesota.

"Thibs had great things to say about Andrew right when we got him," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said to reporters Tuesday at practice. "I think [Thibodeau] was already here when we made the trade. He's visiting Ron (Adams). He's taking this year to go around to different teams, so this was totally coincidental.

"But it's just been a really good, fortunate set of events where I get to pick Tom's brain. He coached Andrew for several years, so it's been helpful for me."

Thibodeau was the T-Wolves' head coach from 2016 to halfway through the 2018-19 season. Wiggins averaged a career-high 23.6 points per game in Thibodeau's first season as the team's head coach.

Wiggins certainly was surprised to see his former coach, but it put an instant smile on his face.

"At first I was shocked," Wiggins said to reporters. "I kept walking past him because I didn't really see his face. Then when I realized it was him, I went up and talked to him for a while. It was good catching up and good seeing him."

Wiggins credited Thibodeau with teaching him everything about the NBA, especially how to be a professional. It surely helps to have a familiar face upon his arrival to a new team, too.

Though the Warriors have lost their first two games with Wiggins in the lineup, he is averaging 21 points and 3.5 assists while shooting 53.8 percent from the field for the Dubs.

