The Warriors recalled a pretty good shooter from the G League on Monday, and they might keep him around.

A few hours after the team called up some spunky kid named Steph Curry from the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State head coach Steve Kerr hinted that the team is considering signing Curry to a 10-day contract.

We are thinking hard about a ten day.... https://t.co/M9LYIgkL5W — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) March 3, 2020

Maybe Kerr and the Warriors should wait to see if this kid is any good before giving him that deal.

OK, so clearly Kerr is joking, but that's still pretty funny.

NBA Twitter had a lot of fun with the procedural move the Warriors made Monday when they officially recalled Curry from G League after he went down there to take part in a 5-on-5 scrimmage.

Curry is closing in on his return to the Warriors' lineup after missing the last four months with a broken left hand. The two-time NBA MVP had been targeting March 1 for his first game back, but the team felt he needed more scrimmage time, so they sent him to Santa Cruz for the day.

Curry spent more than three hours going through drills and a scrimmage in what is expected to be the final phase of his rehab. It is anticipated that Curry will return to game action Thursday when the Warriors host the Toronto Raptors.

And if Curry plays well over his first few games, he might just get that 10-day contract from Kerr and the Warriors.

Warriors' Steve Kerr jokes about signing Steph Curry to 10-day contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area