Warriors' Steve Kerr explains Draymond Green's 'really bizarre' reality

It's been a very strange season so far for the Warriors.

And it has been a very strange season so far for Draymond Green.

After missing five games because of a torn ligament in his left index finger, the three-time All-Star returned to action Monday night against the Jazz. Before receiving a two-technical ejection early in the fourth quarter, he recorded four points, seven rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes, while going 0-for-4 from beyond the arc.

"He was a little rusty his first run and then after that he looked much better," coach Steve Kerr told reporters after Golden State's loss. "He's easing his way back from injury but he's also easing his way into a team he's never really seen before.

"The circumstances are really bizarre for him when you think about where we've been and how he's played and with whom he's played. Now, it's a totally different look. We're running a different offense.

"He's trying to find his place in all of that."

With Steph Curry and Klay Thompson sidelined, the Warriors predominantly have become a pick-and-roll team with D'Angelo Russell running the show.

The results have been very positive.

D'Angelo Russell's last four games:

-30 points, 8 assists

-52 points, 5 assists

-30 points, 7 assists

-33 points, 8 assists

(49% shooting overall, 42% on 3s)









— Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) November 12, 2019

But Draymond simply doesn't have the ball in his hands as much anymore.

"Kind of a strange case where the guy who's been here the longest all of the sudden is the newest with what we're doing," Kerr added. "Another bizarre twist.

"But he and I have talked about it and we're good, and he's gonna do everything he can to help these young guys come along. He'll fit in with what we're trying to do. He'll get better and we'll get better."

The three-time NBA champion doesn't sound too concerned about his role.

"I've always been a playmaker," Green explained. "I don't really have the ball much. So it affects me. But it's nothing. It is what it is. Just figure it out.

"It's not the first time in my career I've had to figure something out. It takes a little time to do, but I'll be fine. It's no big deal."

But will Draymond actually be fine? The 2017 Defensive Player of the Year is not used to losing.

He won back-to-back state titles in his junior and senior seasons of high school and reached the Final Four his first two years at Michigan State (and the Spartans were a No. 1 seed in 2012 when they were upset in the Sweet 16).

The Warriors made the playoffs his first seven NBA seasons and just went to five straight NBA Finals.

Plain and simple, the 2019-20 campaign is not going to be very fun for Draymond.

