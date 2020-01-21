Warriors' Steve Kerr doesn't have any 'clarity' on Kevon Looney injury

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Warriors have spent much of the season seeking answers on Kevon Looney's health. Before Monday's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, Steve Kerr had none for his big man's immediate future.

"I do not have any more clarity," Kerr said. "I was hopeful that he would play at some point by now. But perhaps later in the week."

For the last 13 games, Looney has been out of the lineup with abdominal soreness. Before his latest injury, he was limited with a neuropathic condition, forcing him to miss training camp and the first month of the season. When asked if the two injuries were related, Kerr declined to respond.

"It's really something I'd rather not expand on," he said. "Just because I don't have enough grasp on it."

Looney -- who joined the team on the trip to Portland -- signed a three-year, $14 million contract with the Warriors last summer after becoming an integral piece in the Warriors' last two postseason runs. However, he began to feel discomfort in his hamstring last summer as a result of his neuropathic condition.

He returned in December after seeing a specialist, only to return to the injury report after nine games. Along the way, Looney expressed frustration with his season.

"I just want to get my body healthy and work on my game," Looney told NBC Sports Bay Area last month. "I feel like I worked a lot over the summer to expand my range, and being hurt, you're trying to find your rhythm so you go back to what you know, trying to get back to what got me here. So, this season is about getting healthy and my body right, and continue to work on my game and get back to where I was on defense and work on the stuff I've been working on all summer."

For now, the Warriors are just hoping to get him back on the floor sooner rather than later.

"He's such a big part of our team," Kerr said. "He's such a big part of our team, a huge part of the foundation in the last couple of years."

