Warriors' Steve Kerr 'can't stand' Lakers after rooting for them as kid

Kerr grew up a Lakers fan but 'can't stand' them now originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Hatred for all Los Angeles sports teams is in the blood of Bay Area sports fans. We're born with the trait.

But what if you grew up in LA and now call the Bay Area home?

That's the predicament Warriors coach Steve Kerr finds himself in. After being born in Beirut, Lebanon, Kerr attended Palisades High School in Los Angeles.

Kerr grew up rooting for LA sports teams, but now coaches a team that has a long, bitter rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Based on comments made by Kerr on Saturday, his allegiances have changed.

"I was a Laker fan for most of my childhood, but now I can't stand them," Kerr told the Associated Press' Janie McCauley while at Chase Center in San Francisco after submitting his ballot for the 2020 general election. "Things change."

Steve Kerr thrilled seeing the Dodgers win a World Series again after 32 years. It took him two years after becoming Warriors coach to admit his love for L.A. pic.twitter.com/Aa3EpTDBU8 — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) October 31, 2020

Kerr made the comment after telling McCauley he's thrilled the Los Angeles Dodgers won their first World Series title since 1988 earlier this week.

The Dodgers' title came a few weeks after the Lakers captured their first NBA championship since 2010. October was great for Los Angeles sports fans and brutal for Bay Area sports fans.

From 2014-15 through the 2018-19 NBA season, the Warriors were the hunted in the Western Conference. Now, the Lakers are the hunted, with Kerr's squad taking on the role of the hunter.

If the Warriors can return to the top of the NBA mountain during the 2020-21 season, it's very likely that they will meet Kerr's former favorite team in the Western Conference finals.

Kerr never could have imagined growing up in LA that one day he would be coaching a team whose goal is to keep the Lakers from winning the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Things certainly do change.