Warriors’ Stephen Curry reacts to James Wiseman’s knee surgery

On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors announced that rookie James Wiseman will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing knee surgery to repair a right meniscal tear.

The surgery concluded a rather strange season for Wiseman.

He missed the start of training camp after reportedly testing positive for the coronavirus. He then sat for 11 games later in the season due to a wrist injury, and was in and out of the starting lineup as the team worked to find where he best fit into the rotation.

Despite the numerous setbacks endured this season, Wiseman has seemingly handled the adversity well. He has a strong support system around him and can now use this situation to turn things around and come back to the team better than ever.

Following the surgery, Warriors guard Stephen Curry offered him some advice on the situation and how he should bounce back from the setback and use it as motivation.

I hit him earlier today and let him know that he has to think big picture in terms of he is 20 years old. He has got a lot of basketball ahead of him and he has the opportunity now to flip a terrible situation on its head and really work on his body, his mind in terms of what it’s like at this level and take in as much as he can watching us play and come back stronger. That’s the perspective you gotta have. It’s easier said than done when you want to play and injuries take you out but hopefully, he understands that and is patient with it.

Wiseman appeared in 39 games for the Warriors this season, averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. He ranks third among rookies in rebounding, fifth in scoring and fourth in field-goal percentage.

With a couple of star players on the roster, Wiseman has had the benefit of learning from some of the best in the game and that should be highly beneficial as the 20-year-old now begins the recovery process from knee surgery.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Story continues

Related

Kevin Durant offering advice to James Wiseman on Warriors' system Draymond Green got ejected after yelling at teammate James Wiseman Giannis Antetokounmpo gave Warriors' James Wiseman his 'NBA moment'

List