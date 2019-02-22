Warriors, Steph Curry's reactions to his dunk vs. Kings say it all originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steph Curry dunked in the first quarter on Thursday against the Kings, and he was just as surprised as you were.

With the Warriors up four midway through the opening frame, Curry cut to the basket. Kevin Durant found the two-time MVP wide-open under the basket, and Curry elevated for a two-handed slam.

😱 S T E P H 😱 pic.twitter.com/DQYaBG5i8i — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 22, 2019

His reaction said it all.

Steph's reaction to his dunk is amazing 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zlUQ1pDDBU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 22, 2019

Is this the start of a new Steph? Curry closed out the All-Star Game last weekend with a reverse two-handed jam, and has now dunked in his first game back.

If that's the case, his teammates probably won't have the same reaction as they did on Thursday.

The bench lost it after Steph's dunk 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/fqxQ0ROKmi — NBCSAuthentic (@NBCSAuthentic) February 22, 2019

steph's slam has us like pic.twitter.com/GCcx6KUbzO — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 22, 2019

Jeez, act like you've been there before.