Warriors' Steph Curry to wear, auction off shoes inspired by moon landings originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

If you shoot for the moon, you may land on the stars. And if you're a star who denies the veracity of humanity's trips to the moon, you may land some nice kicks.

That probably isn't the saying, but it may as well be to Stephen Curry.

Curry will wear a NASA-inspired version of his signature shoe Thursday night against -- who else -- the Houston Rockets. Afterwards, Curry will sign the shoes and auction the pair off on eBay in order to raise money for Bay Area STEM education programs.

First look at @stephencurry30's custom "Moon Landing" #Curry6 kicks he will wear tonight versus the @houstonrockets. 👀 The shoes will be autographed and auctioned off Sunday, benefiting STEM education initiatives in Bay Area schools through a collaboration with @DonorsChoose. pic.twitter.com/DP4z4aw16v — SC30, Inc. (@SC30inc) January 4, 2019

"One of the most effective ways to set our children up for success is to ensure they receive excellent STEM education," Curry told ESPN. "Ayesha and I are passionate about making sure that STEM education is accessible and available to all children in the Bay Area."

The left shoe features NASA's logo on the toe tip, and "United States" on the right. The left tounge has the stars of the American flag, while the right bears the stripes. Both shoes bear moon rocks along the uppers, images that probably wouldn't have possible if NASA had not landed on the moon multiple times.

Curry said he didn't think anyone had been to the moon in a December episode of the "Winging It Podcast." Curry later said he was "obviously joking," but not before he accepted an invite to tour NASA's Johnson Space Center on the Warriors' next trip to Houston. His comments prompted sportsbooks to project which NBA players would next deny the moon landings, while the Kings couldn't resist trolling the two-time MVP in a battle of the Northern California rivals.

The auction is a collaboration between DonorsChoose.org and the Stephen and Ayesha Curry Family foundation. It will run Jan. 6-13 at ebay.com/sc4STEM.

There's no word yet on the starting bid, but it should ultimately cost you less than a trip to the moon.