Warriors' Steph Curry wants to play six more years, ready for post-NBA life

Steph Curry was a panelist at TechCrunch Disrupt on Wednesday night in San Francisco.

While on stage with Bryant Barr -- his college teammate, best friend and President of SC30, Inc. -- and Hussein Fazal -- CEO and co-founder of SnapTravel -- Curry was asked why he's interested in investing in startups.

"First, it's about opportunity," the three-time NBA champion said. "Having been here for 10 years, you start to meet people and kind of get into the scene a little bit. And understand how I can bring my personality and my team along and really learn how I want to go about it.

"It's just exciting to be able to meet amazing founders that are purpose-driven and have similar mindsets and missions that we do, and align with them and go on that journey.

"Being in the NBA, this is a very short period of my life -- from 21 so hopefully I can play for like another six years. And then you think about what you want to do the rest of your life. And we're hopefully setting up the groundwork and the framework for success in this space and doing it our way.

"Really enjoying the ride and I've been fortunate to have a great team behind me that's on this journey with me."

If you're a Warriors fan, you might be saying to yourself: "Only six more years?! He isn't going to play for the Warriors forever?!"

Remember, Curry has said multiple times that he wants to play at least 16 NBA seasons because that's the number his dad, Dell, played. The only unanimous MVP in NBA history is about to begin his 11th year in the league, hence why he said "like another six years."

It's safe to assume that if he's physically able, Curry will suit up beyond the 2024-25 campaign. Will he still be with the Dubs at that point? Who knows. You can't predict anything in the modern NBA, and you shouldn't even be thinking about that right now.

As for other takeaways from TechCrunch -- the 31-year-old takes investing seriously. So far, Curry and his team have invested "healthy six figures" into eight companies.

"I have a full-time job that requires a lot of my attention. But I'm all in on our weekly updates, our periodical updates," Curry said. "I'm all in and that's been the fun part about it."

