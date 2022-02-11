Warriors' Steph Curry shimmies after deep 3-pointer to cap 17-point quarter

Steph drops shimmy after deep 3-pointer caps 17-point quarter originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After scoring just two points in the first quarter against the New York Knicks on Thursday night, Steph Curry went off in the second quarter as he dropped in 17 points to help the Warriors take a five-point lead into the halftime break.

Curry punctuated his second-quarter flurry with a 32-foot 3-pointer over Knicks wing Evan Fournier with 55.9 seconds left and he did his patented shimmy to celebrate.

STEPH RANGE ðŸ˜± pic.twitter.com/OuGom8H58T — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 11, 2022

Steph hit the shimmy after his deep 3 ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/1RHlinvkLz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 11, 2022

Since Curry scored 40 points against the Houston Rockets on Jan. 31, he has struggled in the three subsequent games, finishing with 20, 18 and 16 points. So his 19-point first half and 17-point second quarter are welcomed sights for the Warriors.

The 17 points Curry scored in the second are the fifth most points he has piled up in a quarter this season behind 18 in the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 8, 20 in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 18, 21 in the fourth quarter against the Rockets on Jan. 31 and 25 in the first quarter against the LA Clippers on Oct. 21.