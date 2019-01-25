Warriors' Steph Curry shares yet another special moment with fan before Wizards game originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is one of the biggest names in the NBA but he has never let that stardom go to his head.

Curry has been known for sharing special interactions with fans, whether it's before a game or sending a hand-written note to fans who interact with him on social media. Back in November, Steph added girl sizes to his collection after a passionate letter for a nine-year-old girl asking him why she couldn't find his shoes in her size prompted the change.

And before Thursday's matchup with the Wizards, Steph kept that trend going.

During pre-game warmups, the All-Star point guard spotted a fan courtside in a wheelchair sporting a Curry jersey and let him get in on the pre-game action. After dribbling a few times, the fan handed the ball off to Curry where he promptly drained a three. After, the two took a picture and Chef Curry autographed his No. 30 jersey.

The fan definitely gave Steph some good luck as the Warriors went on to beat the Wizards, 126-118.

