Warriors' Steph Curry says 'hell yeah' to idea of Kevin Durant reunion

Steph says 'hell yeah' to idea of Warriors reunion with KD originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry didn't mince words when asked how he felt about playing again with embattled Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.

In an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine's Matt Sullivan, Curry was very blunt when asked about his thoughts regarding a reunion with Durant.

"Hell, yeah!" Curry told Sullivan.

Curry explained that he and the Warriors had discussions about potentially tearing apart the roster, despite the team winning the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics in six games and gearing up for a title defense.

When the Warriors' front office came to talk to Curry, the 34-year-old stated he was "never hesitant" about any trade regarding Durant. What's more, Curry added that Durant is "misunderstood" and because of the circumstances that happened in his life, it has been difficult for Durant to trust those around him.

Despite how the relationship between Durant and the Warriors ended, Curry reiterated how he felt about potentially playing with the 33-year-old Durant again.

"And if you said, 'Oh KD's coming back, and we're gonna play with him,' I had so much fun playing with him those three years, I'd be like, 'Hell yeah!' " Curry told Rolling Stone.

Curry then delved into what a potential roster with Durant would look like, with Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green in tow. With a roster like that, Curry was positive no one could stop that team and explained how teams have to do what is best for them, regardless of players' feelings.

"If anybody's saying that you wouldn't entertain that conversation -- no disrespect to anybody on our team -- but you don't know how things work," Curry stated. "But you also understand, like, if we run this thing back, I've got complete confidence in my team that we can win it again, as constructed."

Story continues

At the end of the day, Curry knows it is all about winning in the NBA and while Durant partnering up with Golden State once again would be "amazing," Curry ponders what that really means.

After initially requesting a trade for Brooklyn, Durant and the Nets reconciled and now look to try to win a championship in the 2022-23 NBA season. So now, instead of being brothers in arms in the quest for an NBA championship, Curry and Durant could potentially face each other in the NBA Finals.

Considering how Curry chose his most recent championship as his most prized compared to those won with Durant, there is no shortage of storylines.

At any rate, expect a fireworks show when the two former teammates meet for the first time next season on Dec. 21 in Brooklyn.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast