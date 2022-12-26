Warriors' Steph Curry savagely mimics official after foul call vs. Grizzlies

Watch Steph savagely mimic ref after Bane foul in Dubs-Grizz originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The self-proclaimed “Petty King” was in full savage mode on Sunday.

Steph Curry’s left shoulder injury kept him out of the Warriors’ highly-anticipated Christmas Day clash against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center, but his presence from the bench hasn’t taken any days off.

After a foul was called on Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, Memphis called a timeout with about 10 minutes remaining in the game. As both players walked over to their benches, the Warriors superstar walked onto the court and chef Curry quickly turned into ref Curry.

The gesture was just one of many in an, as expected, intense, chirpy dogfight.

Curry also was spotted dancing -- or something of sort -- alongside Jordan Poole after an incredible bucket from Moses Moody.

And even when things seemingly were against the Warriors, Curry still enjoyed himself on the sidelines.

Whistles were heavily involved in the technical foul-filled contest on Sunday. In total, the Warriors and Grizzlies finished with a combined seven techs, the most in a Christmas Day game over the last 25 seasons, per the Elias Sports Bureau.

Golden State had six.

The Warriors lead the league in technical fouls this season, and their six on Sunday are the most in a game by any team so far this season.

Poole's holly, jolly performance was cut short when he was surprisingly ejected in the fourth quarter after picking up his second tech. Warriors coach Steve Kerr, veterans Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, and young forward Jonathan Kuminga also received technicals.

After the Warriors managed to pull off the 123-109 win, like many others, Curry enjoyed the competitive fight between both teams.

Them boys turned up one time! #dubnationðŸ’™ðŸ’›



If you donâ€™t like that, you donâ€™t like basketball!! pic.twitter.com/cBTYSPa5Hg — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) December 26, 2022

Hopefully for the Warriors, the reigning NBA Finals MVP can take his pettiness to the court as Golden State pushes for a repeat.

